Afghan Educator Says Will Continue Teaching Children Despite Oppression from Taliban

As the Taliban imposed several restrictions in schools as well as universities across Afghanistan, Matiullah Wesa, a 29-year-old Afghan educator and activist, has vowed to keep fighting for the education of children. Despite the fear of dire consequences, the activist is ready to keep struggling for the education of Afghan children. Even after losing his family’s wealth and business, the activist didn’t stop imparting education to the children, including those living in remote areas.

Saying that one day he may be killed for his work, the activist told The Independent, “I have already lost my family’s wealth and business. That does not stop me from educating every child, even in the remotest corners of rural Afghanistan.”

He also said that if the Taliban want peace and to end the violence, they will have to let the children study. He said, “Those who want Afghanistan to be peaceful and end 43 years of endless war, will have to keep all students – including girls – in school.” He is willing to talk to the Taliban to request them to allow Pen Path foundation to continue their work for the education of children.

It is not the first time when Wesa is facing the Taliban’s oppression. Almost two decades earlier, his father, and grandfather faced similar challenges for campaigning for education — especially to girls. Earlier in 2014, Wesa’s father was threatened by the Taliban to either leave their house and the village within a week or else his entire family will be shot dead. However, after the US toppled the Taliban, a new civilian administration was formed with former President Hamid Karzai that opened new avenues for education and freedom for women to work.

Wesa now braces to face the same challenges as his father and grandfather and has vowed not to give up. The 29-year-old activist is also the founder of the Pen Pathmovement that had benefitted over 57,000 children by re-opening over 100 schools that were closed down due to the conflict. In 2018, he was awarded one of the country’s highest national civilian honours, the Meer Bacha Khan medal, by former President Ashraf Ghani.

