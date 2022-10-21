CHANGE LANGUAGE
After 15 Sacked Kerala University Senate Members Move Court, HC Asks Governor Not to Make Fresh Appointments
1-MIN READ

After 15 Sacked Kerala University Senate Members Move Court, HC Asks Governor Not to Make Fresh Appointments

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The 15 senate members claimed the move by governor Arif Mohammad Khan is against the law (File Photo)

While considering the case today, the Kerala high court has asked the governor not to make any fresh nominations in the place of the petitioners. The case will be considered again on October 31

Following governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision as chancellor of Kerala University to remove as many as 15 senate members of the varsity, all the members have now approached the state high court. They claimed the move by the governor is against the law. While considering the case today, the Kerala high court has asked the governor not to make any fresh nominations in the place of the petitioners. The case will be considered again on October 31.

A syndicate meeting was called on October 11 which saw the attendance of 13 members while several abstained from attending the meeting leading its to its cancellation due to lack of quorum. Khan had ordered the removal of the senate members after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee of the senate for the search-cum-selection committee went ignored.

The senate members who approached the court said the decision was against the university law. They also said the governor had issued an order on August 8 to appoint two members for the search-cum-selection committee of the new VC to the Kerala University. The members said that this order was also against the university rules.

The selection committee was to appoint a vice-chancellor. After VC VP Mahadevan Pillai did not comply with the governor’s order withdrawing the 15 members from the senate, the Raj Bhavan issued a notice of their elimination.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the governor’s decision was not according to law. “The steps he took were not according to the law. Some of the senate members were ex-officio and the law does not give him the authority to remove them,” Vijayan told PTI. Vijayan also said the chancellor must take a stand which is good for the healthy growth of the universities.

first published:October 21, 2022, 18:35 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 18:48 IST