After 2 Years of NEP, 70% Schools Still Not Prepared, Lack of Readiness, Not Pandemic Delaying Implementation

After two years of launching the National Education Policy (NEP), most of the schools (70%) claim that they are not fully prepared and still have to do a lot of work to implement the policy which aims at a complete overhaul of the Indian education system.

While the pandemic is no longer a top concern, school leaders cite implementation of the NEP as a key concern behind the implementation of the policy and say they have work to do, revealed a survey report by Singapore-headquartered education platform XSEED Education.

The National Education Policy was introduced on July 29th, 2020.

To be ready for the NEP, schools require to redesign the school curriculum. In order to deliver the curriculum effectively, schools will need to train teachers and understand the pedagogical needs to make a smooth transition to the new education system.

A majority of 70%, feel they are not fully prepared for the implementation of the NEP and say they have work to do. The implementation of the NEP (23%) is among the top three challenges faced by schools. It is split between concerns of student enrolments and admissions (29%) and teacher quality and retention (25%).

School leaders are, however, aligned on what they need to address and aspects of the NEP that they are most interested in. Pedagogy is top of mind with one out of every two schools (50%). This includes making changes in the curriculum that makes experiential and concept-oriented learning happen across subjects. 37% of school leaders cite that they are interested in strengthening students’ core concepts to foster collaborative skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities in the youth.

Further, professional development of teachers (25%) and foundational literacy and numeracy among students from an early age to pave the way for higher education are of interest to 25%. Nearly 22% of school leaders also cite NEP’s focus on formative assessment for learning rather than a summative assessment to be of interest.

