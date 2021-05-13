After 20 People Test COVID Positive, IIT Kharagpur Shuts Campus

The number of COVID positive cases is surging at the IIT Kharagpur campus. On Tuesday itself a total of 20 people tested positive for coronavirus. Considering the situation, the authorities at IIT Kharagpur have decided to shut down the campus till May 23.

Students have been given a day’s time to vacate hostels and go back to their respective homes. Authorities claim that the restrictions are being imposed to break the chain inside the campus.

The administration issued a circular on May 12 evening with 18 point instruction guidelines. As per the circular, all the facilities at the campus will remain closed barring the emergency services. Classes have been shifted completely online and professors have been asked to take classes from home.

The instruction also stressed that no one will be allowed to go out from campus and no outsiders will be allowed inside the campus.

Markets inside the campus will be open from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Gyms, swimming pools among other facilitues inside the campus will remain closed.

Many higher education institutes have been impacted by the coronavirus. Several faculty members at Jamia Milia Islamia, University of Delhi, and Aligarh Muslim University have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Educational institutes across the country have been shut due to the pandemic since mid-March 2020 as one of the precautionary measures to fight the virus. Just as the institutes had started reopening in a phased manner, the second wave of the pandemic has hit India.

