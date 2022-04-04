After Aliah University Incident, Visva-Bharati University Seeks Govt Protection

Following the incident at Aliah University, wherein Vice-Chancellor Mahammad Ali was verbally abused and threatened by student leader Giyasuddin Mondal demanding change in the list of PhD candidates, Visva Bharati University has expressed support for the varsity and praised the action taken by the government.

Giyasuddin has been arrested by the police from New Town in Techno City police station area on Sunday for “verbally abusing, physically confining and making threatening gestures at the VC". Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also sought a detailed update from the chief secretary by Monday afternoon after a video of the students hurling abuses at the VC went viral.

Visva Bharathi University too has faced such hooliganism, it said in a press release. After the varsity had announced offline exams last month, a section of students had protested demanding the tests be conducted in online mode. This led to agitation on the campus and the university registrar had to resign.

The varsity added that when police and administration help was sought, nobody paid attention. A part of the Visva Bharathi fence was also broken and the names of the culprits could not be found either, it added. It further stressed that with the support provided to Aliah University, they now hope the state government will take action for them as well.

This way, the government has shown hope to Visva Bharathi University and it believes the police will come to their aide the next time, the varsity said. It added that when such an incident happens in the future on the varsity ground, it hopes the government will help them too.

In the case of Aliah University, Giyasuddin Mondal and his aides had allegedly kept abusing the VC while some staffers threw a cordon around him. The abusers stayed in his office for a couple of hours and threatened to return if the PhD list was not revised. Mondal was expelled by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad. TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said that he was expelled from the students’ body a few years back for physically assaulting inside and outside the campus.

