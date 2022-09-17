After Cancelling Admission, Jamia Millia Islamia Bans Safoora Zargar From Entering Campus

After cancelling the admission of scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, Jamia Millia Islamia has now banned her from entering the campus. The 29-year-old was arrested in 2020 CAA riots case. Zargar was accused in the Delhi riots and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Jamia’s department of sociology had earlier cancelled her admission claiming “unsatisfactory” progress in her thesis work.

“It has been observed that Ms Safoora Zargar (ex student) has been involved in organizing agitations, protests and marches on the campus against the irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment with few students who are mostly outsiders. She is instigating innocent students of the University and trying to use the University platform for her malafide political agenda alongwith some other students. Further, she is hampering the normal functioning of the institution.In view of above, the Competent Authority, for maintaining peaceful academic environment across the Campus, has approved Campus Ban on ex student Ms. Safoora Zargar with immediate effect,” reads the order by the varsity, reported a leading news daily.

Zargar had enrolled in Jamia’s sociology department’s integrated MPhil and PhD programme from 2019. After Jamia cancelled her admission, she had claimed that the college is keeping her from turning in her thesis. According to the university administration, this was because she did not finish writing her dissertation by the time her third extension ran out on February 6.

She also claimed that she was compelled to request for an extension under the women scholars category, but after several months she was rejected with the reason being “unsatisfactory progress.” The scholar also alleged that her emails to the Registrar and VC have not received a response. “This clearly violates the UGC’s principles and exposes the Supervisor and the department’s ulterior motives,” she said.

The university also claimed that they had earlier asked the student to apply for extension, for which she applied late. The university stated, “In the third semester, it was suggested to Safoora Zargar to avail the maternity leave but she chose not to do so. Later, in view of her circumstances, she was verbally advised to avail childcare leave by the HoD but she declined to do so and assured the RAC that she would complete her work on time. During and even after the expiry of her COVID extension (sixth semester), she was advised to apply for extension as a woman scholar so that she may complete her work and submit it. But she did not pay heed to the advice of the supervisor and the RAC and did not file her application for extension as a woman scholar in the stipulated maximum period.”

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here