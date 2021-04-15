After CBSE, CISCE to Reconsider Holding Board Exams

After the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), now the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is also reconsidering holding the board exams this year. The decision by the CBSE was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While CBSE has canceled the class 10 exams, the exams for class 12 have been postponed till further notice.

Now, CISCE is also reconsidering holding board exams. “The Board will take a decision regarding class 10th and 12th CISCE Board exams 2021, and will inform all concerned at the earliest," said CISCE chief secretary.

As per the existing schedule, the ISC exams will be held in May. If the CISCE decides to take the CBSE route, the exams can be expected to be postponed.

Last year too, CISCE’s final year board exams were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In CISCE Board Exams 2020, the Council had given marks to students based on a special criterion. As per the rules, students were given marks for papers they could not attempt based on three parameters including the average of the best of three percentage marks obtained from among the papers they have attempted, internal assessment of the student, and percentage of marks obtained by students in the internal assessment of the skipped paper. Because the board could not hold all the exams, CISCE had not declared toppers last year.

While announcing the postponement of CBSE board class 12 board exams, the Ministry of Education said, “Unlike state boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country." Since CISCE too is a national board, it is expected to be impacted by the decision taken by the government.

Usually, the CISCE conducts its board exams in February, however, the same was postponed this year because of the pandemic.

