After CBSE, UGC Calls for Young Warriors to Fight Covid-19

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all the vice-chancellors and principals to encourage student and/or teachers between the ages of 18 to 30 years to participate in the young Covid-19 warrior movement. It has asked the youth to actively engage as “change makers in the battle". Following the completion of the tasks, young warriors will receive a certificate by UNICEF.

Those who join the movement will have five tasks including promoting the understanding the registration process of vaccination and promoting do’s and don’ts after vaccination, promoting mental health, understanding and figuring out any Covid-19 related misinformation and how to stop its spread, to capacitate care giving at home and to promote rules and guidelines like social distancing, masking and sanitising.

How to register for Covid-19 Young Warrior Movement at UGC?

Step 1. On WhatsApp: Type YWA and send to +91 96504 14141 or give a missed call to 0-8066019225.

Step 2. Join via Facebook messenger link provided by UGC

Step 3. Join through Telegram by searching for ureportindia. Press Start. Type YWA and send.

In addition, those who wish to become a young warrior, can take a pledge by posting their message along with “I pledge “to be a #youngwarrior" on social media, tagging five of their friends.

The movement was started by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to engage young people to lead action against Covid-19. The board had asked all its schools to encourage any student and/or teacher between the ages group of 10-30 years to join this movement asking them to promote access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID appropriate behaviours, myth-busting, etc.

In an official statement, UGC has said, “The ongoing COVID-19 crisis makes it imperative that we come together to inspire leadership skills in our youth and imbibe them with empathy to ensure that each student plays a pivotal role in our battle against this deadly virus at an individual, family and social level."

For the movement, UGC has collaborated with the Ministry of Education (AICTE, CBSE), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, UNICEF -YuWaah , civil society organisations, UN agencies and the private sector consortium of over 1500+ panners, who have activated the #YoungWarrior movement.

