After CISCE, CBSE Asks Schools to Encourage Vaccination Among Teens

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has urged schools affiliated with it to encourage vaccinations of COVID-19 vaccine among students. The board advised the schools to encourage the parents, teachers, and staff of the schools to get their children vaccinated as early as possible as it would provide protection to students attending schools.

The vaccination process for 15 to 18-year olds began on January 3 while the registrations commenced on January 1 on the CoWin portal. “Taking the COVID-19 vaccination as per guidelines of government of India, will ensure the safety of children and students of age group between 15-18, and provide protection to students leaving their homes to attend school," the official notice by CBSE read.

“Keeping in view the above facts, the heads of the CBSE affiliated schools are advised to encourage the parents, teachers and staff of the schools to get their children of age group 15-18 years, vaccinated as per guidelines of the Govt. of India as early as possible," the notice added.

Earlier the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also earlier advised its schools to encourage parents and guardians to get their wards vaccinated. Chief executive and secretary, CISCE Gerry Arathoon had said that the Covid-19 vaccine will ensure the safety and protection of children who are leaving their homes to travel to school, and attend offline classes, or do practical work for the semester 2 exams.

The vaccine option for children is only Covaxin as of now. It is eligible for all students who have been born in 2007 or before. The registrations can be done at cowin.gov.in. Earlier, CoWIN chief Dr RS Sharma said that children will have the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s jab, however, later one is yet to be introduced in the country. It has, however, received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20.

