After Clash With JEE Main 2023, Gujarat Board Reschedules Class 12 Science Exam

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHESB) has rescheduled the second term examination dates of Class 12 science stream. According to the latest decision, the Gujarat board’s second term exams of the Class 12 science stream its likely to start from February 6. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 4.

The Gujarat board has changed the examination schedule after the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and the second term exams clashed with each other. Students who are going to appear on the JEE Main 2023 and their parents requested the GSHESB to change the exam dates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration for JEE Main 2023. For the academic session 2023-24, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions - session 1 in January and session 2 in April. The registrations for session 1 started on December 15 and will end on January 12.

Session 1 exam will be held from January 24 to January 31. Admit cards will be issued in the third week of January. While session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12. There are two papers in JEE Main 2023 – the first one is BE/BTech and the second one is BArch (Paper 2A) and Planning (Paper 2B). The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9 am to 12pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, candidates from Bihar and Assam appearing in the JEE Main 2023 exam have demanded the postponement of the January session (JEE Main 2023). The claim it is becoming difficult for them to prepare for the 12th board exams and the JEE Main. The candidates said that there is no gap between the first session of board exams and JEE-Main 2023.

