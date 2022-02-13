After Delhi University, Jamia to Reopen Soon in a Phased Manner

After Delhi University officials announced the varsity will reopen on February 17, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is also likely to reopen soon. The university administration is planning to issue a notification on the same likely by today, February 13. Though a tentative date for the reopening of the campus is yet to be declared, Waseem Ahmad Khan, chief proctor of Jamia said it would be opened in a phased manner.

PhD scholars whose submission dates are nearby and students in courses that require practical classes would be called first, said Khan. The decision to reopen is being taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines to reopen all schools, colleges, and universities.

“The notification will have all the information regarding the reopening of the university. It will be clarified what courses we are reopening in the first phase and in the second. Moreover, the date will also be notified,” he said.

“In the first phase, as said by the vice-chancellor, we will give priority to PhD scholars who are in their last year, physiotherapy students, dentistry and final-year students. The course that requires practical classes will be given priority,” Khan said adding that if classes will be held offline, exams too will take place in the same manner.

Khan also said that preparations to reopen the university are underway and will take time to get things in order as classrooms and hostels have remained closed for two years. “There will be some problems as classes were closed for the last two years. Hostels, canteens are closed for the last two years. It will take time to get things in order. Planning is underway to get things started. We are planning to give a new contract for the canteen. We are also planning to begin repair work for hostels. We need to complete the restoration of the classes,” he said.

Jamia will be reopened following all Covid-19 protocols. Students will be required to furnish vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports to return to the campus. The university is yet to begin the application process for the allotment of hostel rooms. The hostels in the Jamia can accommodate up to 3,500 students.

“No allotment has been done so far. We will begin the application process soon. Hostel rooms need to be prepared. Planning has been started in this regard,” he said.

The All India Students’ Association, along with other student outfits and Jamia students, has been staging protests, demanding the reopening of the campus. The protesting students threatened to go on a stir if the notification to reopen the varsity is not issued by Tuesday.

“Jamia has been closed for more than two years and students from all over the country have been demanding its reopening ever since the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) guidelines to reopen all schools and colleges were released in the first week of February," the outfits said in a statement.

— with inputs from PTI

