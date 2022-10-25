After Diwali, Schools to Remain Closed for Bhai Dooj, Check Out State-Wise List

October is a month full of festivities. While Diwali holiday is over, another holiday awaits this month. Bhai Dooj falls on October 26. Several states have declared holidays for schools, colleges and all educational institutions on Wednesday. States including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have announced three to four days holidays on the occasion of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Let’s check out list of states which have announced holiday on Bhai Dooj:

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced six days holidays for educational institutes across the state on the occassion of Diwali. Schools are to remain closed from October 22 to 27. Classes will commence from October 28, Friday.

West Bengal: The state has announced holidays for Kali Pujo and Diwali on October 24. Thus, students have got a long weekend off from October 22 to 25, however, there has been no announcement for Bhai Dooj. Most schools in the state are likely to open after October 26.

Haryana: The state government on Friday declared a holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in all schools in the state. The festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be observed on October 27. “The Haryana Government has declared a holiday on October 27 in all government, private, and aided schools on the occasion of Bhai Dooj,” an official statement said.

Telangana: The Telangana government has announced a state holiday on October 24 for Diwali along with Saturday and Sunday. However, there has been declaration about holiday regarding Bhai Dooj.

Tamil Nadu: All educational institutions in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on October 25, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced. However, November 19 would be a working day, to compensate Diwali holiday. There has been a demand from parents and students across all schools and colleges in the state to keep educational institutions closed on Tuesday.

