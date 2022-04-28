After Iftar Party Row, Anti-Brahmin Slogan Written on Walls of BHU, Security Beefed up at Varsity

Anti-Brahmin slogans were found written on walls of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. The walls of the university were painted in red ink which read “Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe" which can be roughly translated as “Brahmins your grave will be dug at BHU ground". Another slogan read, “Kashmir to jhaki hai, pura bharat baki hai" which can be roughly translated as “Kashmir is just a trailer, rest of Bharat is left."

These slogans on the walls inside the university were allegedly written by members of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha. After such destructive slogans were found written, the university deployed heavy security inside the campus, fearing any further hooliganism.

This comes shortly after the BHU vice-chancellor took part in an iftar party hosted by teachers and students of the women’s college. BHU students term the move as anti-Hindu. The student had allegedly burnt effigies of the vice-chancellor.

After students’ protest over VC’s participation in Iftar party, the university in a statement said, “Banaras Hindu University has been organizing Roza Iftar for many years and the Vice-Chancellor as the head of the BHU family, whenever available on the campus, participates in this program and encourages the students. Many times in the past, various Vice-Chancellors have had iftar sitting with the students in this program. The attempt to spoil the academic and harmonious environment of the University in this regard is condemnable."

It added, “Established according to the values ​​and ideals of Mahamana, there is no place for discrimination against anyone on any basis in this university. The principle of Mahamana regarding the feeling of equality for all is also mentioned on the website of Banaras Hindu University."

Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, chief Proctor at BHU told ANI, “These are deliberate attempts to destroy the peace of the university, and we would not let it happen. We will make our children aware. They are sensible, hence will understand the actual intentions behind such activities."

