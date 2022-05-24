After IGNOU Lists 116 Fake School Boards, Central Govt to Release Recognised Board Names

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi has released a list of 116 fake school boards stating that it will not admit students who have received schooling under any of them. Most of these fake school boards are based in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and use a name sounding similar to other recognised school boards, reported a leading news daily.

The issue of the fake school boards has also drawn the Central government’s attention and it’s working on developing an SoP (Standard operating procedure) to give equivalence to various boards, which in turn will help institutes identify real boards from fake ones. The Association of Indian University (AIU) has been tasked to ascertain the authenticity of these boards.

AIU will come with a list of boards that have received equivalence, allowing higher education boards to identify authentic boards. Anything not on AIU’s list will be considered unrecognised. The list is likely to be out by next month, as per The Print.

Education boards are set up by the central, state or union territory governments either by an act of parliament, state legislature or executive order. According to the Ministry of Education, there are only two national-level school boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Institute of Open School (NIOS) under them.

Presently, there’s no way to create a distinction between real and fake school boards. This allows these fake boards to dupe students. At their target are students who have struggled to clear their class 10 or 12. In some cases, a class 10 passing certificate is available for Rs 10,000, the report added. These boards usually aren’t associated with schools but run as independent school boards to people looking for open school options.

While the confusion around the authenticity of such boards continues to exist, an employee working with one such board said that these boards never claim to be associated with any school. They are listed as independent organisations and conduct exams like any other such board. He added that the boards give second chance to people who had to drop out of school due to some reason and now need a class 10 certificate to get a job.

