After JEE Main Scam, NTA Tightens Security, Reassigns exam Centres, Admit Cards

After coming under the radar for an alleged cheating scandal for the JEE Mains 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has doubled its security for the National Eligibility Test (NEET) 2021. The NTA has reissued the admit cards for NEET aspirants and has asked them to redownload the same from ntaneet.nic.in.

The NTA which was set up with an aim of making the national-level exams more transparent and technology embaled hence cheating free has come under the scanner for a scam under which at least one exam centre was compromised.

In the JEE Main 2021, a private coaching centre and staff at the exam centre have allegedly conspired to hack computers. The coaching institute allegedly took exams on behalf of candidates by hacking the computers, reveals CBI investigations. While the investigation is underway and it is being speculated that the operation could have been spread to more than one centres, the NTA has become more careful.

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issue has been resolved now. So, candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website," NTA said in an official notice

NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode across 202 cities from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET is the only entrance gateway for admission to medical and dental colleges.

The NEET 2021 exam pattern has changed a bit. The Test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 comprises of two Sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

