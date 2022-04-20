After JEE Main, Students Want WBJEE to be Deferred till May

After the national-level engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, got postponed following students’ protest, now West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 aspirants too are demanding new exam dates. The state entrance exam aspirants claim that since the exam is clashing with the CBSE, CISCE board exams, they want it to be deferred till the last week of May.

Further, the students have said that even the West Bengal board Uccha Madhyamik exams end just three days before the WBJEE and this would leave them with a little gap for preparations.

The WBJEE 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 30. The state-level engineering entrance exam has already been postponed twice. It was first scheduled to be conducted on April 14, and was later postponed to April 23. Thereafter, it was rescheduled to April 30.

The aspirants have now written to the WBJEEB and taken to social media platforms demanding the exam be rescheduled. The CBSE and CISCE 12th term 2 board exams began on April 26 and will continue till June. Thus preparing for both boards and engineering entrance will be an added pressure for them, say the students.

They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #PostponeWBJEE2022 to put forth their demands. Several students have also tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding to reschedule the exam once again. Outskirts students have also said that travelling to Kolkata for WBJEE amidst the boards would be very difficult for them.

“We really can’t travel to Kolkata between board exams, never ever WBJEE was conducted between boards in past years, why with us,” tweeted one of the students. (sic)

“Students wants more time to prepare for WBJEE also the examination date is clashing with ISC and CBSE date there is a time gap of 2 to 3 days between all the board exams and WBJEE,” wrote another. (sic)

Please help us mam we are your children.@MamataOfficial #PostponeWBJEE2022 — MD ZUBAIR KADRI (@MDZUBAIRKADRI1) April 19, 2022

Please postpone WBJEE 2022 as we truly need time to tackle with boards and WBJEE. Keeping in mind the good of the student community, please postpone it.#PostponeWBJEE2022 @MamataOfficial @basu_bratya — Anirban Chandra (@_an_Indian_18) April 19, 2022

#Postponewbjee2022#Government #WestBengal #MamtaBanerjee #EducationMinisterPlzHelpStudents

Due to the clash of CBSE Boards with WBJEE 2022 held on 30 April, I would request the Education Council to consider the postponement of the exam. Many students find it problematic. — Aditya Kashyap๛ (@zayn_zoldyck_) April 19, 2022

please postpone wbjee 2022 its impossible for students to study for both boards and wbjee at the same time, college admission is a huge deal for students, please dont play with their future like this#PostponeWBJEE2022 — saranya (@saranya50966330) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, after changing thrice, the JEE Main 2022 dates are still clashing with other entrance exams now. The session on the engineering entrance will be held from June 20 to 29 and the second one from July 21 to 30. It is clashing with state and private college engineering entrance exams now including MHT CET, SRMJEE, and BITSAT.

