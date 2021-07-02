After JEE, NEET, Now Haryana Offers Free NDA Coaching for Govt Schools Students

After the launch of ‘Super 100’ scheme to provide free coaching to meritorious students of state-run-schools for NEET and JEE exams, now Haryana school education department is all set to provide free coaching for NDA exams too.

“Students from Haryana’s government schools can bag entry-level jobs in the army. This is because they are not able to get proper training to clear higher-level examinations," the state education department said in an official statement.

The NDA coaching provided by the school education department will clear this blockage. The state govt aims at providing proper training to the eligible students and help them get selected to officer-level posts in the Indian Army. This facility will be available only for the students from government schools.

When and How to Apply –

The candidates can register for the screening round of NDA coaching till July 4 through the below-links –

For Class 11 students - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScvTkSPN749rGvPoLEyG-NFyx5Fea-u8qZrHQXtueqfJFDsQ/viewform

For Class 12 students- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScz71syKf8pfwFJcAmClSSvEFEyPXfPV9IiFlVo4oVuLv2wWA/viewform

Selection Procedure

After registration, candidates will have to sit in a screening or a written examination, and depending on the results, they will be selected for the ‘Super 100’ NDA coaching. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be held online.

The expenses of coaching, for entry into the National Defense Academy (NDA), Cadet Entry Scheme (CES), and SSB (Service Selection Board), will be borne by the government.

In their ‘Super 100’ scheme, the centres have been set-up in four districts of the state, wherein students will be provided with coaching for competitive examinations. Now coaching for all three military exams including, NDA, CES and SSB will be provided on the same lines.

Initially, this coaching facility will be established in two districts, Rohtak and Punchkula. For the NDA coaching, the government is aiming for over 200 students for the year 2021. The state government has mentioned the NDA coaching scheme in its budget session too. The ‘Super-100’ coaching was started back in 2018.

‘Super-100’ Result for JEE Main 2021 -

Students from ‘Super-100’ came out in flying colours in 2021 JEE Main results. Three students have scored a percentile above 99, around 27 students have scored a percentile above 90 and 53 students have got over 80 percentile marks in the JEE Main examinations.

The school education department of Haryana has signed an MoU with a Chandigarh institution for this program. This institution itself will prepare the children for NDA. Coaching of NDA, CES and SSB will be provided on the same lines of ‘Super-100’ program.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here