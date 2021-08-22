After JNU, Now Delhi University Likely to Scrap MPhil

The University of Delhi (DU) has decided to scrap its MPhil programme soon and implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from next year. This came following several meetings of the Standing Committee (HPC)." JNU, too from the academic year 2021-22 has scrapped its MPhil courses.

In the meeting conducted by the committee on August 18 chaired by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, it told The Indian Express “The NEP 2020 should be implemented in the University from the academic year 2022-23" and the “the existing M.Phil Programme was recommended to be discontinued from the academic year 2022-23 in line with the NEP 2020."

According to the NEP 2020, students will be allowed direct admission to PhD after PG courses without giving MPhil. “Undertaking a PhD shall require either a Master’s degree or a four-year Bachelor’s degree with Research. The MPhil programme shall be discontinued," the NEP states.

The HPC at DU also recommended continuing its three-year undergraduate (UG) programme but integrate a four-year degree programme in its structure. It also recommended implementing one-year and two-year postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Three- or four-year UG programmes should be implemented according to the NEP. Wherein a four-year course, the fourth-year would involve research Students would then be allowed to undertake a one-year master’s course or a PhD.

Institutes could also offer a two-year Master’s programme where the second year would be devoted entirely to research for those who have completed a three-year bachelor’s degree. Additionally, institutes could offer an integrated five-year bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Students will also be given multiple entry and exist options, as per the policy. This will allow students to leave a degree or course and get a corresponding certification and rejoin studies after a certain time and be able to start from where they had left.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here