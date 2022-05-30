After Lowest Performer in 2017, Punjab Emerges as Topper in All Subjects: Govt

Showing significant improvement from the 2017 survey, Punjab has turned out to be the best-performing state in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 conducted by the Ministry of Education. The survey report was released on Wednesday and revealed that Punjab outperformed other states by emerging as the national topper in 11 out of 15 subjects.

The NAS 2021 was conducted by the Union Ministry of Education in coordination with the CBSE and NCERT to assess the learning outcome levels of students of classes 3, 5, 8, and 10. It was held in November last year and around 34 lakh students of 1.18 lakh schools from 710 districts, including both rural and urban areas, participated in it. The last NAS was conducted in 2017.

The survey tested the children of different classes in several subjects. Class 3 and Class 5 students were tested in mathematics, environmental studies (EVS) and language (Punjabi). Class 8 students were evaluated in mathematics, social science, science,and language (Punjabi) while Class 10 students were gauged in subjects like mathematics, English, social science, science and Modern India Language (MIL).

The scoring was done out of 500 and as per the report, Punjab’s score was more than the national average in all categories. In the 2017 survey, Punjab had scored below the national average in every category.

Moreover, this time, Punjab scored highest in in all subjects for classes 3, 5, and 8. It emerged as the topper in maths, second-highest scorer in social science, MIL and science, and third-highest performer in English for Class 10.

The state’s Class 3 scores were language (339), maths (355), and EVS (334). For Class 5, Punjab scored language (339), EVS (310), maths (316) and for Class 8 it scored social science (288), maths (297), science (287), and language (338). Punjab’s Class 10 score in maths was 273.

As per the 2017 NAS report, Punjab was among the worst performing states. It scored below national average for classes 3 and 5 in all the three subjects. The scores were also lower than the national average for three out of four subjects for Class 8 and in two out of five subjects for Class 10.

