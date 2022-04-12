After Medical Colleges, AICTE Recommends Fixing Admission Fees in Engineering Colleges too

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recommended fixing a minimum and maximum cap on the tuition fee charged by engineering and technical institutes in the country. In its proposal to the Ministry of Education, the council has sent a revised fee structure for technical courses including an upper and lower cap on the fee, reported a leading news daily.

For undergraduate engineering courses, the committee has proposed that the annual tuition fee cannot be lower than Rs 79,000 while the maximum has been capped at Rs 1.89 lakh. The new proposals come seven years after an expert committee had first recommended fixing an upper limit that the colleges can charge as tuition fee.

The expert committee, in its submissions in 2015, had suggested fixing the maximum fee for UG four-year engineering courses between Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh per annum. However, there hadn’t been a minimum cap on the fee so far.

This comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) asked private medical colleges to keep fees for 50 per cent of the seats at par with that of government medical colleges from the next academic session.

The executive committee of AICTE on March 10 had approved a report of the National Fee Committee chaired by Justice (retd) B N Srikrishna and forwarded it to the education ministry for further examination.

Private engineering colleges have long been demanding a fixed minimum fee for technical courses, accusing state authorities of setting impractical thresholds, causing difficulties in day-to-day functioning.

The Srikrishna Committee in its proposal has also suggested fixing the fee for engineering diploma courses with Rs 1.4 lakh as the upper ceiling and Rs 67,000 as the minimum cap. For post-graduate engineering programmes, the panel has recommended Rs 3.03 lakh and Rs 1.41 lakh as maximum and minimum fees.

The committee was constituted by the government to suggest guidelines to prevent the commercialisation of technical education based on the Supreme Court’s direction in the TMA Pai Foundation case. The apex court had suggested that fees for technical courses should be fixed by state governments until a national-level fee fixation committee gives its recommendations for preventing the commercialization of technical education.

