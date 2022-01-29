After Mumbai, Schools in Pune to Reopen From Feb 1

As Covid-19 cases are witnessing a decline, schools in Pune, Maharashtra are going to resume physical classes. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today announced that schools and colleges will reopen in the Pune district from 1 February.

In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM announced, “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."

Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time: Maharashtra Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/hzGbi8tfnw— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik schools were shut for classes 1 to 12 for a long time. However, the government conducted a review meeting recently and has allowed schools to reopen from January 24.

As reported by New18 earlier, Maharashtra has adopted a decentralised approach where the local administrations will have the right to take a call on basis of the covid-19 situation in their area.

Schools in Maharashtra were closed in the first week of January, Maharashtra government then announced to shut schools till February 15. However, the state government then took a u-turn on its earlier decision, after demand from parents and students for reopening.

