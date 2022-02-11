After Rejection From 50 Firms, DTU Student Bags Rs 11 Crore Job At Google

The saying, ‘failure is best teacher’ holds a lot of truth for the 24-year-old Sampriti Yadav from Patna, who has recently bagged Rs 11 crore package at Google. However, before reaching this pinnacle of success, Sampriti had to face a lot of setbacks.

Yadav who has now got a job at Google, had to appear for almost 50 interviews. “I used to feel nervous during interviews. However, my support system – parent and close friends – consistently encouraged me to do better. I spent hours studying big companies. Most interviews with large companies are like discussions,” said Yadav. Yadav was working at Microsoft before landing the job at Google.

Read|CSL Invites Walk-In Interviews For 46 Posts In Mumbai Ship Repair Unit, Salary of up to Rs 23,400

According to Yadav, practice is what helped her combat nervousness and take on interviews confidently. Yadav says, “we get to learn something from everyone we come across, her own story might be a lesson for many who need a nudge, a push to uplift their spirits."

“I draw inspiration from my parents and peers as well, as I believe that we get to learn something from everyone we come across. While growing up, I have seen my parents working hard day in and day out. Seeing my parents work hard, I decided to put my best efforts into whatever I undertook, be it studies or extracurricular activities,” Yadav told Economic Times.

Read|Top NC Leaders Congratulate Students on Clearing Class 12 Exams in J-K

After completing her degree in Bachelor of Technology in May 2021 from Delhi Technical University (DTU), Yadav appeared for the interview at Google, and after nine strenuous rounds, she finally cracked the interview and got this desirable package. Yadav said that her first reaction was gratitude since it was her and almost every software engineer’s dream to work at Google. Yadav added that her placement in Google London is more important than the package she has landed.

Yadav grew up in Patna and did her schooling at Notre Dame Academy. Her mother, Sashi Prabha, is an assistant director at the planning and development department, Bihar, while her father, Ramshankar Yadav, is an employee at the State Bank of India. Yadav gives immense credit to her parents, along with her close friends, for being her support system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.