After Reopening with 100% Capacity, Madhya Pradesh Schools to Decline Student Strength to 50%

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will operate with 50 per cent strength instead of 100 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan has said. The new system will be applicable from tomorrow, November 29. Online classes will continue along with physical classes.

The MP government had reopened schools with 100 per cent capacity for classes 1 to 12. The government had earlier that it will continue to broadcast educational material on Doordarshan and the designated WhatsApp groups. It had asked teachers, staff, and other stakeholders to get vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Further, to attend physical classes the education department has directed all students to bring a consent letter from their parents or guardians. Students also need to submit a no-objection certificate, which has to be approved or signed by their parents, to attend offline classes. There are about 1.5 lakh schools in the state, and the decision will impact 1 crore 30 lakh students from classes 1 to 12.

Not just schools, colleges, and coaching centres too have been allowed to open. For students above 18 years of age have also been asked to be vaccinated before entering the campus. At present, almost 50 per cent of youths above 18 years are vaccinated with both doses. Nearly 91.6 per cent people have been vaccinated with the first dose in Madhya Pradesh. The state government aims to meet the full vaccination target by December 31.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh education board has released the time table for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10 examination will commence on February 18, 2022, and continue until March 10, 2022, while the board exams for class 12 will begin on February 17 and conclude on March 12 next year. The board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for both classes.

