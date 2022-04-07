After Rise in Temperature, Madhya Pradesh Govt Changes School Timing, Makes it 7 am to Noon

As many as 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, giving rise to heatwaves. Keeping the situation in view, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has changed the school timings for students in Bhopal. The department has also changed the timings of schools in Jabalpur and Narmadapuram. It is now 7 am to noon.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the education department has issued a notification to change the timings of government and non-government schools in Bhopal. The schools in the district will now operate from 7 am to 12 pm only. According to the tweet, the decision has been taken due to the rising heat in the state. However, the timings of the examination remain the same.

“Due to heat, the timings of all government and non-government schools changed. Now schools will start from 7 am to 12 noon," the School Education Department, MP tweeted. (sic)

According to a report by a leading news daily, the district collector of Bhopal, Avinash Lavania showed his concern about the health of the students and issued the order on Tuesday to change the school timings. After the order, the decision was taken by the state education department on Wednesday.

Earlier, parents of students in Bhopal demanded the closing of schools after heatwave alerts in the state. They wrote to schools to curb the timings or close the schools completely due to health concerns. While few schools already changed their timings before the notice, others will now have to abide by the new timings for operating classes.

Madhya Pradesh isn’t the only state to suffer from heatwaves. Bihar administration has also issued a warning of heatwaves in many districts of the state. The state is therefore now opening schools from 6.30 am to 11.30 am for students as per the district administration guidelines.

