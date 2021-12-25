After Student's Demands, Ambedkar University Delhi Likely to Reopen Soon

After scores of students from Ambedkar University Delhi raised the demand to reopen the university for physical classes, the University is mulling over to open its campuses fully by the end of this month, claims media reports.

As per a earlier notification issued by varsity, its campus is likely to re-open in a phased manner. In the first phase, the campuses will be open from December 22 to 25 for students to access common facilities, labs and tutorial sessions in small groups, as reported by The Indian Express.

“After taking stock of the situation, and in pursuance of Govt. guidelines issued from time to time, the campuses will be fully opened from the week commencing 27th December 2021,” read the notification. The notification further added that it would soon finalise its decision on weather to reopen the university or not and then finalise classrooms and offline teaching schedules.

This moves comes in the wake of several demands raised by student groups regarding university reopening since October. Similar demands have also been raised in Delhi University. DU students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with hashtags #DUExam2021 and #ReopenDU. Students said that online exams are just a “formality" and requested the university authorities to reopen physical classes.

Earlier, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) too has been demanding the reopening of DU and went on a hunger strike outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. This came after the Delhi government gave its nod to reopen schools across all classes in the capital. The students pointed that if schools can be reopened why not colleges.

