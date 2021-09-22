After Tamil Nadu, now Demand to Scrap NEET in Maharashtra

After the Tamil Nadu government has released a report highlighting social and economic impacts of implementing the centralised medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - other states including Maharashtra have also raised voices to scrap NEET. President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to scrap NEET for the state-based students as well.

Tamil Nadu has recently passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption of state-based students from the centralised exam. The preamble of the Bill to scrape NEET, which was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly pointed out the NEET favored the rich and elite sections of the society and not the weaker sections.

The state also released a report which highlights that the healthcare infrastructure is being adversly impacted due to NEET. It also showcased that those who take coaching and students from wealthy families are the ones who tend to clear the entrance exam while those from rural and urban poor families are at disadvantage.

Patole in his letter said that like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra too should consider offering admissions to medical colleges based on class 12 scores. He highlighted lapses in the recently conducted NEET and said that it would be ‘injustice’ for students to consider their NEET score as the medical entrance is skewed towards those from central bards like CBSE, CISCE.

NEET 2021 question paper was also found floating about 37 minutes after the start of the exam. Further, the role of an alleged impersonator for taking the exam on behalf of the student is also being investigated. Many candidates are demanding a re-exam and investigation against National Testing Agency (NTA) - the exam organising body due to the alleged cheating cases.

Currently, NEET is the only gateway for admissions to medical and dental colleges in India.

