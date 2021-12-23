After Tech Glitch, Karnataka NEET 2021 Counselling Dates Extended Again

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration of the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling following technical glitches on the official website. The last date to apply was December 22 up to 5 pm, however, due to technical issues, many students could not submit their forms. Thus, students who were unable to register themselves for the counselling complained to the authorities who further decided to extend the last date.

Ramya S, executive director of KEA told a leading news daily that due to several admission processes going on simultaneously such as BSc Nursing, NEET, and diploma lateral entry, there were server problems, but it has now been fixed and the last date to register for the medical colleges has been extended too.

Now, candidates can apply till December 27. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was December 17 and later postponed to December 22. Now it has been extended for the third time. Students who are eligible and yet to apply for the medical college counselling can do so at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Register using required credentials

Step 3: Fill the application form, upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the application form for further use

KEA will release merit lists according to the candidates’ scores and thereafter the ones who make it to the list will be called for counselling and further rounds of admission to the medical colleges.

Candidates will be allotted seats as per the merit lists and college seats. If a student accepts the same, they will have to pay the seat reservation fee, get their documents verified, and report to the college. The registration process is conducted for admission to seats in Karnataka under the 85 per cent state quota.

