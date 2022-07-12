After Unacademy in Kota, upGrad Launches 5 Offline Centres Across India

Edtech platform, upGrad has launched five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna. upGrad currently has a strength of 26 active offline experience centers across India and aims to add another 26 during the current fiscal, it claimed.

“Through these new additions, we are amping up our network of counsellors and coaches who will continue to provide strategic guidance to our learners for mapping their existing skill sets with their career aspirations and goals for maximised professional growth,” said Jeetender Singh, Business Head – upGrad.

Earlier, Unacademy had opened a offline learning centre in Kota despite threat from Allen Institute. The company had onboarded over 30 top educators for its Kota Centres. Established Educators including Mohit Bhargava, Parvez Khan, Insaf Ali, Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Ashish Gupta, and more are part of the centre’s larger faculty team.

The centres include–

— Kolhapur: upGrad, S- 06, 2nd floor, Business Bay, Tarabai Park, Opposite Maharashtra Bank Kolhapur 416012

— Patna: Ground Floor, Satyam Apartment, Patliputra Colony, Patna, Bihar 800001

— Kottayam : upGrad, First floor, Nedumgattu Chambers, Chavittuvazhi, Nattasseri, S H Mount, Kottayam, 686001

— Jabalpur: upGrad Experience Centre, Jabalpur R S Consultancy 51/52, 1st Floor, Chandrika Tower, Model Road, Wright Town, Jabalpur (M.P) Pin: 482001

— South Delhi: E13 Second Floor, South Extension 2 (Main Market) Delhi, 110049

The platform claims it has witnessed exponential offline demand through its existing 21 experience centres where the count for counselling sessions grew by 1200 per cent during first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the last year. “The idea of penetrating deeper across non-metros for making quality higher education mainstream is now reaping results, also in the form of business numbers. Our revenue went up by 3.2x through these offline centers in Q1 and we will continue to serve our learners with the best of learning opportunities,” added Jeetender.

“Driving meaningful career outcomes for our learners is priority for us and therefore, we research a lot to understand how are consumers evolving. This gives us an edge to preempt consumer trends and create offerings which are inclusive and outcome-driven. Our high-impact human-led delivery service – backed by seasoned coaches, councellors, & mentors is fostering higher one-on-one engagement with learners and their families which in turn, shall also strengthen our stature as the LifeLongLearning partner for millions across Indian households,” concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.