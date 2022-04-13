After Upskilling, Professionals Witness 126% Increase in Average Salaries: Survey

Over the last three years, professionals after upskilling have witnessed over a 126 per cent increase in their salaries, as per Scaler’s placement assessment report. The survey of across 2,087 graduates. They have witnessed a mean salary of 21.6 LPA, a median salary of 17.5 LPA and a placement rate of 93.5 per cent.

The highest domestic salary achieved stands at 3.03 crores. The average salary for learners who had 6-10 years of work experience is 31.9 LPA, while learners with more than 10 years of experience received packages averaging at 57.1 LPA.

The KPMG-Scaler Commissioned report revealed that the Indian software engineers are witnessing tremendous career growth and finding meaningful employment opportunities after undertaking upskilling courses.

The report also stated that the average hike in salaries received after joining the new company stands at 67.8 per cent, with 31.8 per cent of alumni being promoted in the job they joined.

The report also highlighted the majorly impacted industries with this boom in upskilling. These include technology solutions with an intake of 14.1 per cent professionals, financial technologies with 13.9 per cent, e-commerce & retail with 13.7 per cent and consumer tech at 8.2 per cent of upskilled professionals. The top 25 employers for upskilled professionals across India are Amazon, Microsoft and Delhivery in the top 3.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said – “With the edtech players recognising this skill gap in the sector, the tech upskilling on offer today has been providing a second lease of life to Indian techies who aspire to work at product-based companies. Our skilling programs for software engineers, lasting for merely a year or less, have made a considerable difference to the tech organisations. We have successfully devised a skilling ecosystem that understands the needs of the tech players and created programs that learners can undertake part-time, along with their pursuing jobs. Scaler has been one of the most empowering tools for engineers who aspire to dream big in this industry.”

