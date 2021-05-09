education-career

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»education-career»After Viral Video, Class 2 Dropout Selling Socks at Traffic Signal to Get Free Education
1-MIN READ

After Viral Video, Class 2 Dropout Selling Socks at Traffic Signal to Get Free Education

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh called Vansh - the 10-year-old boy whose video went viral.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh called Vansh - the 10-year-old boy whose video went viral.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh video-called 10-year-old Vansh Singh and ensured free education for him and promised a grant of Rs 2 lakhs for the family.

After a video of a young child selling socks at a traffic signal in Ludhiana had gone viral, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ensured that the student would be enrolled back to the school from where he had dropped out. Further, a family of the child too will get financial support from the state government.

Earlier, in a video that was widely circulated across social media platforms, a young child can be seen refusing extra money offered to him by a customer buying socks from him. The person who had offered extra Rs 50 to the child had recorded their conversation and had put it on social media platforms. The Internet has been praising the 10-year-old boy for his honesty and dignity.

The boy was recognised as Vansh Singh who got a call from Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. During their conversation via video call, the CM ensured that he will ask the deputy commissioner to help the child enroll back to the school he had studied before. Vansh has attended school till class 2, however, he had to discontinue studies due to the financial conditions of the family.

In the video, the child had said that he has three sisters, and one elder brother and the family is suffering from financial hardship because of which he had to leave school and would enroll ‘soon’.

CM Singh too took to Twitter and informed that he has talked to Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana and ensured that the student resumes his classes. Further, he also promised a grant of Rs 2 lakhs for the family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:May 09, 2021, 16:34 IST