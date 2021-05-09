After Viral Video, Class 2 Dropout Selling Socks at Traffic Signal to Get Free Education

After a video of a young child selling socks at a traffic signal in Ludhiana had gone viral, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ensured that the student would be enrolled back to the school from where he had dropped out. Further, a family of the child too will get financial support from the state government.

Earlier, in a video that was widely circulated across social media platforms, a young child can be seen refusing extra money offered to him by a customer buying socks from him. The person who had offered extra Rs 50 to the child had recorded their conversation and had put it on social media platforms. The Internet has been praising the 10-year-old boy for his honesty and dignity.

Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II dropout who’s video I saw selling socks at traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family. pic.twitter.com/pnTdnftCDo— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2021

The boy was recognised as Vansh Singh who got a call from Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. During their conversation via video call, the CM ensured that he will ask the deputy commissioner to help the child enroll back to the school he had studied before. Vansh has attended school till class 2, however, he had to discontinue studies due to the financial conditions of the family.

In the video, the child had said that he has three sisters, and one elder brother and the family is suffering from financial hardship because of which he had to leave school and would enroll ‘soon’.

CM Singh too took to Twitter and informed that he has talked to Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana and ensured that the student resumes his classes. Further, he also promised a grant of Rs 2 lakhs for the family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here