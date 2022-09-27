After Visuals of JNU Hostels' Leaking Roofs, Cracked Walls Go Viral, Varsity Says UGC Granted Rs 28 Crore

After videos of JNU hostel rooms being flooded in rain went viral on social media, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has decided to take up repair work on the campus as a priority. The university claims to have already sent a proposal to update and renovate the hostels, guest houses, and academic and administrative residential buildings on the JNU campus.

JNU has asked the University Grants Commission to grant Rs 56 crore for the same. The request claims the university was made last year, however, UGC has allocated Rs 28 crores. Further, UGC released Rs 14 crore as the first installment for renovation purposes. JNU claims that a committee has been formed to monitor the progress of work and the first phase of upgradation will begin within a week.

According to JNU, structural water proofing in Brahmaputra Hostel is in progress and likely to be completed by October 21. The repair work in Ganga, Kaveri, and Periyar Hostel has been awarded and work is likely to start within a week. Estimate renovation of kitchen and dinning hall of Sabarmati hostel as has already been approved. The tender is being called and work is likely to be started by the first week of November, said JNU in an official notice.

In the second phase, according to the JNU administration, structural repair of Sabarmati, Narmada, Sutlej, and Jhelum hostels will begin. Renovation of dining and kitchen for Ganga, Kaveri, Periyar, Jhelum, Narmada, Mahi & Mandvi, Tapti, Lohit, and Chandrabhaga hostels and renovation of toilets for Ganga, Kaveri, Periyar, Jhelum, Narmada, Mahi & Mandvi, Tapti, Lohit, and Chandrabhaga hostels, the administration said.

The detailed explanation from the university comes after students had shared visuals of poor infrastructural conditions of the hostel rooms and mess. The visuals showed rain pouring inside the hostel rooms, kitchens, and dining rooms. This ignited huge debate on social media platforms.

