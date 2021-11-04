Age Limit Not Relaxed for Indian Army Recruitment, Govt Clarifies After Viral Claim

After a post stated there has been a relaxation in the age limit for joining the Indian Army, the government’s fact-checking body, PIB Fact Check, debunked the claim calling it ‘fake’. The fact check body clarified that no such changes have been made in the recruitment process. Sharing a screenshot of the fake post on its official Twitter handle, the fact-checking agency asked candidates to be cautious.

“A picture claims that the Indian government has given 2 years relaxation in the age limit for the 2022 army recruitment.️ This claim is fake.️ There is no such change in the age limit.️ Please don’t share such fake message/picture," the PIB fact check tweeted.

To be eligible to be selected to the Indian Army, there are various age and educational criteria for different posts as mentioned on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

For the position of Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms) candidates must be between 17 and half to 21 years of age. Those willing to apply for the post of Soldier Technical (Technical Arms, Artillery, Army Air Defence), Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Soldier Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Remount Veterinary Corps), Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms except Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper), Soldier Tradesmen (Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper), or Soldier Nursing Assistant (Army Medical Corps) must be within 17 and half to 23 years.

Those willing to join Sepoy Pharma (Army Medical Corps), must be within 19 to 25 years, for Survey Automated Cartographer (Engineers), and Havildar Education (Army Education Corps) candidates must be between 20-25 years. Junior Commissioned Officer Religious Teacher (All Arms) must be between 25 to 34 years. Junior Commissioned Officer Catering (Army Service Corps) between 21 o 27 years of age and for the posts of Soldier (General Duty) Women Military police, candidates must be between 17 and a half to 21 years of age.

