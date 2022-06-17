Agnipath Protest LIVE: Job Aspirants Block Rail & Road, Govt Issues Clarification

On the third day of protest against the new defence recruitment scheme, another train has been set ablaze by a group of youth claiming to be job aspirants. After burning a bogie of the train in Bihar on Thursday, another train has been set on fire on Friday. The rioters continue to block roads and rail across states. Many also pelted stones at police officers in Gurugram on Thursday. On Friday morning, protesters burned tyres on a railway station in Buxar, Bihar. Rioters in West Bengal Protestors tried to block the Bongaon train line early morning on Friday.

All India Students Association (AISA) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday. After protests in several states, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.

Govt Issues Helpline Numbers, Clarification

As the protest continues to intensify, the authorities have launched helpline numbers for different Railway stations. People can contact authorities at Khargariya by dialing 8252912031, for Hajipur the official helpline is 8252912078, and for Barauni it is 8252912043.

In an apparent attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the government issued a ‘Myth vs Facts’ document to address the concerns raised about the scheme. The government’s information dissemination arm issued a series of social media posts in its support.

Demands and New Rules

Protesting youth claims that the new scheme reduces the tenure to serve in defence forces to four years only. This, claim protestors are going to be very uncertain and cause a lack of job security for them. Further, no pension for those who are made to retire after four years of tenure is also one of the major concerns of those rejecting the Agnipath scheme.

Under the scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country

‘Loopholes Can be Resolved’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said loopholes in a government scheme, if any, can be removed to ensure that everyone benefits out of it. “Lacuna, if any, can be removed to ensure that the scheme is beneficial to all,” Pawar told reporters in Pune while responding to a query on the protests.

On Thursday, trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over ‘Agnipath’ snowballed and swept across several states. Railway property was vandalized and protesters set fire to stationary carriages at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and smashed window panes of coaches at many places.

