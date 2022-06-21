‘Agnipath’ Protests LIVE Updates: Defence Chiefs Likely to Meet PM Modi Today Amid Arson; Farmer Group Announces Stir on June 24

Live now
‘Agnipath’ Protests LIVE Updates: The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plan for its implementation. The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme. It is learnt that the chiefs would apprise the prime minister about various aspects of Read More
Around 30 people, including Congress leaders and workers, were on Monday detained as a precautionary measure by police in Noida while they were moving towards Delhi to participate in anti-Agnipath protests, officials said. The action came amid a call for Bharat Bandh’ by a section of people who have demanded the rollback of the new central government scheme for recruitments to the armed forces. Police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed at the border points of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and inspection of vehicles intensified in view of the call for the strike, the officials said. The enhanced vigil caused lengthy hold-ups of cars and two-wheelers including those of office-goers at Delhi-Noida border points like the DND and Chilla routes.
Road and rail traffic was partially affected in some regions on Monday during a ‘Bharat bandh’ called against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, while protests appeared to taper off in many states, with authorities stepping up security and imposing curbs after days of unrest. The Army issued a notification for compulsory online registration of all Agnipath job aspirants from July, as the Centre appeared firm on implementing the scheme despite the Congress and other opposition parties upping the ante against the Modi government and the BJP. A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court against the Agnipath scheme alleging that the government has contravened constitutional provisions and acted without having parliamentary approval. The plea, filed by advocate M L Sharma, referred to the protests as it sought quashing of the relevant notification.
The Assam unit of the CPI(M) claimed that leaders of the party and various other Left-wing organisations such as SFI and DYFI were detained by the police across the state to thwart protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on Monday. The opposition party also alleged that it has received a legal notice from the police to withdraw an Assam bandh though it has not given any such call. The SFI, DYFI and the All Assam Krishak Sabha (AAKS) had called for protests against the Agnipath scheme today. The SFI’s state general secretary Nirankush Nath, AAKS’ senior leader Tiken Das and the CPI(M)’s state leader Nayan Bhuyan were detained at Tinsukia, Jorhat and Kokrajhar respectively on Sunday, CPI(M) state general secretary Suprakash Talukdar said.
Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Monday held a meeting here in the city to review protests in Haryana against the centre’s Agnipath scheme, launched to recruit soldiers on short term contract. Dhankar announced a major online and offline campaign to reach out to the youths and create awareness about the scheme. The party announced it will rope in ex-servicemen to get their point across. “These soldiers have been an inspiration to the youths in their respective villages and cities. They will go to each house and explain what they stand to achieve by being an Agniveer’, said Dhankhar.
Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests after the new military recruitment model was announced on June 14. The Agnipath scheme provides for recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
Farmers’ collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the agitation against the Centre’s now-scrapped agri laws, on Monday dubbed Agnipath as another ploy to harm peasants and announced a nationwide protest on June 24 against the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme. In a statement, the SKM declared its support for the ongoing protests and appealed to the youths to hold peaceful demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme, which it decried as anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national.
Several organisations on Monday held a demonstration against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar. All the member organisations of Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) including Desh Ki Baat Foundation, Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Aam Aadmi Party youth wing participated in the “peaceful” demonstration, the SRAS said.
“The Agneepath scheme by the Modi government betrays the youth and weakens the army,” it alleged. Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.
Heavy deployment of police remained in place on Monday across Bihar in view of the ‘Bharat bandh’ against Agnipath scheme of defence recruitment, although the shutdown call received a tepid response in the state. Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, J S Gangwar said that “detailed and elaborate security arrangements” were in place at all vital installations, including railway premises, and “no untoward incident took place during the Bharat bandh”.
According to a PHQ statement, altogether 922 people have been arrested in connection with the large-scale violence and arson in a major part of the state last week. Gangwar said that 183 people were arrested on June 16, the first day of major disturbances and a day later, when the violence escalated, the number went up to 306, which “resulted in a substantial decline in the number of incidents that took place on June 18, even though there was a call for Bihar bandh”.
Over 600 trains were cancelled on Monday with operations again disrupted by protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Of the 612 trains affected, 602 trains were cancelled, including 223 mail and express trains and 379 passenger trains, the Railways said in a statement. Four mail and express trains and six passenger trains were partially cancelled. The worst-affected zone was the East Central Railway, which is headquartered at Hajipur and comprises Sonpur, Samastipur, Danapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Dhanbad divisions.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.