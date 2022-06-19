'Agnipath' Protests LIVE: IAF Releases Details on Scheme, 720 Held in Bihar; BJP Alleges Cong Link to Stir with RaGa's Old 'Aag Lagegi' Remark

Read more

preventive measure.

In Kannauj, youths staged a protest at Saurikh on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway demanding the withdrawal of the scheme. The number included 145 those who have been arrested as a preventive measure under Section 151 of the CrPC.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have so far taken around 80 people in custody in connection with the violent protests in the district against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, officials said on Saturday. Of those held since the protests on Friday, 35 people, including nine operators of coaching institutes, were arrested for their role in the violence, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

In Bihar, violence and arson marked the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath on Saturday when a state-wide bandh was also called by Army aspirants to press the demand for rollback of the new system of recruitment in the armed forces. Police acted tough, arresting altogether 250 people across the state during the day and lodging 25 FIRs, according to a statement issued by the force here.

The statement also put the total number of arrests since Thursday at 718 and said more people would be rounded up after they are identified in a thorough examination of CCTV footage and videography done at various places.

The Centre, meanwhile, announced several incentives including 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback.

Strongly defending the scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was brought after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a “misunderstanding” was being spread for political reasons, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youths to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with an open mind and make changes, if required.

