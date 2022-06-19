'Agnipath' Protests LIVE: IAF Releases Details on Scheme, 720 Held in Bihar; BJP Alleges Cong Link to Stir with RaGa's Old 'Aag Lagegi' Remark

Live now
‘Agnipath’ Protests LIVE Updates: A police vehicle was torched and two Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses vandalised in Jaunpur as the agitation against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme spread in the state. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested in Meerut over the issue. As many as 340 people have been arrested till now, including those who have been taken in custody as a Read More
The Indian Air Force releases details on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme
1/2 pic.twitter.com/YKFtJZ2OzP
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022
हिंदुस्तान में आग लगेगी…
राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस के चिंतन शिविर से देश को चेतावनी दी थी, लन्दन में इसी बात को दोहराया।
यूपी में पुलिस ने सेना में भर्ती होने वाले नौजवान बन कर तोड़ फोड़ करने वाले जिन लोगों को गिरफ़्तार किया है उनमें कई कांग्रेस के नेता है।
आग लगायी जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/yh6lWk21RE
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 18, 2022
“We have arrested five fake army aspirants from Rampur Maniharan PS area in Saharanpur for provoking actual army aspirants to protest. Two of them are members of political parties. We will make sure such incidents are not repeated,” said Akash Tomar, Saharanpur SSP.
AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi condemned the Agnipath scheme brought in by the Centre and said, “Because of PM Modi’s wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don’t want you to destroy anyone’s house.”
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to “immediately” roll back the Agnipath scheme and resume the regular process of recruitment for defence services for the current year, saying the new recruitment plan has “justifiably” caused “great anguish” among the potential recruits across the country. In a letter to the Defence Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader listed a host of deficiencies in the Agnipath scheme and said it negates “regimental honour” and “erodes the quality of our troops”.
“Unity and coordination amongst troops is what drives our armed forces towards excellence, and with a shorter duration spent with their peers, we are sacrificing the spirit of the forces,” he said. It is the ethos of the regiment that keep jawans united and determined, he said, adding, “Any recruitment scheme must respect the regimental honour and ethos built into the system which has been bringing laurels to the country.
“The Agnipath scheme brought by Modi govt for recruiting the Army personnel is not giving any support to our Defence organistaion. There was no recruitment of the defence personnel for several years…Sending 75% of people out of the organistaion after completing training is not good, they will not able to serve the Army. Protests are taking place all across the country because of the unmindful policy that has been brought by the govt. I demand to withdraw this,” former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said.
“I welcome the decision of PM Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation. I request to the youth that where the whole country has congratulated this decision and job opportunities on a large scale will be available through this medium. I urge everyone to maintain peace. PM Modi always thinks and does good about the youth,” CM Thakur told news agency ANI.
Violence and arson marked the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath on Saturday when a state-wide bandh was also called by Army aspirants to press the demand for rollback of the new system of recruitment in the armed forces. Police arrested 250 people across the state during the day and lodging 25 FIRs, according to a statement issued by the force here.
The protests against Center’s Agnipath scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, triggered a fresh war of words between BJP and JD(U), with the former holding the alliance government responsible for its inability to stop attacks on the homes of BJP leaders. Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Bihar’s BJP chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, whose home was vandalised by ‘Agnipath’ protesters, criticised the state government over what he called inadequate efforts to stop violent protests in the state. He held Nitish Kumar-led coalition government responsible for what he termed as targeted attacks on BJP leaders in the state.
Nine operators of coaching institutes, were arrested for their role in the violence, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said. Police are keeping a close eye on social media and the role of the nine operators of the coaching institutes emerged during the protest by youngsters, the IPS officer said. “The coaching operators had provoked the anti-social elements and triggered to carry out such acts during the protests amidst the (armed forces) aspirants,” Naithani said. The other people in police custody are being questioned and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence in the case, he said.
In Kannauj, youths staged a protest at Saurikh on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway demanding the withdrawal of the scheme. The number included 145 those who have been arrested as a preventive measure under Section 151 of the CrPC.
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have so far taken around 80 people in custody in connection with the violent protests in the district against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, officials said on Saturday. Of those held since the protests on Friday, 35 people, including nine operators of coaching institutes, were arrested for their role in the violence, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.
In Bihar, violence and arson marked the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath on Saturday when a state-wide bandh was also called by Army aspirants to press the demand for rollback of the new system of recruitment in the armed forces. Police acted tough, arresting altogether 250 people across the state during the day and lodging 25 FIRs, according to a statement issued by the force here.
The statement also put the total number of arrests since Thursday at 718 and said more people would be rounded up after they are identified in a thorough examination of CCTV footage and videography done at various places.
The Centre, meanwhile, announced several incentives including 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback.
Strongly defending the scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it was brought after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a “misunderstanding” was being spread for political reasons, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youths to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with an open mind and make changes, if required.
