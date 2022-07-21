Agniveer Hiring via WhatsApp? PIB Clarifies on Indian Army, Navy, Airforce Recruitment

There have been several reports online claiming that the registrations for the Aginpath scheme 2022 are also being handled via WhatsApp. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team debunked the claims in a tweet on Tuesday. PIB stated that Aginpath registrations are only being accepted on the official websites of the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce.

Candidates who are applying for Aginpath recruitment are recommended not to share or believe any such claims on social media platforms. The PIB also shared a photo including a WhatsApp number that is said to be the government’s official contact number for Agnipath scheme registration.

Take a look at the tweet:

Claim: Agnipath scheme registrations are being done through Whatsapp.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This Claim is #Fake. ▶️ Registration for all three services is only being done through their official sites.

🔗https://t.co/Vn0eC09FmO

🔗https://t.co/TbpIuef35y

🔗https://t.co/YdjwXFXFtK pic.twitter.com/FH6YBkCGkB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 19, 2022

The Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce are recruiting Agniveers under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for a period of four years. Based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness, up to 25% of them were retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre after four years.

Although candidates’ educational qualifications were mandatory up to the 10th and 12th grades, the rest of the requirements vary from force to force. Moreover, the requirements depend on the vacancy and designation being offered to Agniveers. The detailed eligibility criteria for all three defence forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force – are available on their respective portals.

Registrations for IAF Agnipath recruitment opened on June 24, while the Indian Army registrations began on July 1. Ultimately, the Indian Navy began its Agniveer recruitment on July 15, and it is still ongoing.

The Indian Navy will hire under the Agniveer MR and Agniveer SSR categories. The applications can be submitted on the Navy’s official website, joinindiannnavy.gov.in. The Agnipath Scheme registration period for Navy Recruitment is scheduled to be concluded on July 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.