Agniveers to get Skill India Certificates, Will Create 'Young, Skilled Workforce': Govt

Candidates who will not be retained after being trained for four years by the Indian armed forces will get Skill India certification from the Skill Development ministry, the government announced on Friday. This is in addition to the 50 per cent credits for an undergraduate given to the candidates. The youth trained under the Agnipath scheme will boost the ‘skilled workforce’ in India, claims the Ministry of Skill Development. The announcement came after the protest against the new recruitment policy, Agnipath continues for the third consecutive day.

All Agniveers will get Skill India certification while in service, which will enable them to pursue many diverse opportunities in entrepreneurship and job roles that are being created in our economy after completion of their tenure, the ministry said in an official notice. While the skill ministry will give out certificates for skills learned while in service, for skills which require additional training, the formalities are not yet worked out.

Read | Trial by Fire for Agnipath: Aspirants Caught Between Love for the Uniform and Longing for Job Security

“Some skills learned on the job may have direct equivalence with NSQF syllabus. For some, complimenting their on-the-job experience with additional online or offline, theory or hands-on skills may be required. These details, as well as any training for trainers of Armed Forces, and training assessors, preferably from the Forces, for assessing and certifying — all these aspects are being worked out,” the ministry said in the official statement.

Apart from early retirement, lack of pension and career options after completing tenure at the Indian army are some of the key points raised by protestors. Defence job aspirants have been holding violent protests after the announcement of Agnipath scheme earlier this week. Bihar and UP have been the worst-hit areas where busses and trains have been vandalized. Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi assured protestors by saying, “once four years are over, ‘Agniveers’ will be having a 12 lakh economic package to start afresh. Priority will be given to them for loans, educational courses, CAPF…Opposition is misleading students & their goons are destroying public property.”

It also added, “Skill India and MSDE will work collaboratively with various wings of the Armed Forces to train the students in additional skills to make them better suited to these job roles….Skill India and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) are proud to be associated with the Agnipath scheme and will work closely with the Armed Forces in the implementation of the programme as the country prepares a future-ready army of young Indians.”

Calling the policy “transformative” the ministry said, “it will result in the creation of a tech-savvy, young workforce, along with core values of our military like nation-first, which are vital for India’s continued growth and progress. The Agniveers will become assets both in the defence of our borders and in taking India closer to becoming a modern, technology-led, young global superpower.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.