Ahead of Bihar Board Exams, BSEB Aiming at Vaccinating Over 30 Lakh 10th, 12th Students

As Bihar Board has decided to hold board exams despite the pandemic, the state government has started a drive to vaccinate all the students appearing for class 10 and 12 exams. The state government has aimed at vaccinating all the board aspirants by January 26.

The state health department in a letter has asked the district magistrates (DMs) and civil surgeons to compose a district-level and block-level task force to direct the COVID-19 vaccine.

On January 14, the health department addressed the authorities to administer the inoculation of board-appearing students in the age group of 15 to 18 years on a priority basis. Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary of the health department, told Hindustan Times that the state-wide drive for vaccinating adolescents is already underway. Given the large number of students expected to take the state board examinations in the coming months, the state aims to vaccinate students falling in the eligible age category for the health safety of students.

“Such schools which will achieve cent per cent vaccination during the special drive will be feted on the occasion of Republic Day,” Amrit was quoted as saying by HT.

Over 1 lakh students aged between 15 and17 years took vaccination between January 3 and 14 in Bihar. Altogether, 48 vaccination camps have been set up in the urban areas to jab eligible school students. Vaccination centers are being set up at different private and government schools to facilitate inoculation of the adolescent group, stated Patna DM Chandra Shekhar Singh

Over 32 lakh students have registered, this year, for taking Class 12 and Class 10 exams conducted by different education boards. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled the examinations for Class 10 from February 17 to 24. Class 12 examination will be held from February 1 to 14.

Additionally, around 2 lakh students will appear in the CBSE board exam from the Patna zone (including Bihar and Jharkhand) and 18,000 students are likely to appear in the board exam held by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.