Ahead of CBSE Term 1 Datesheet, Section of Students Demands Online Exams

The Central Board of School Examination (CBSE) will hold two board exams this year. The board exams will not only be held on a reduced syllabus but the syllabus has been further divided into 50% - one half for each term. The exams will be held on offline mode. It is likely that students would be asked to take exams from their respective schools, however, this has not gone down well with students who are demanding online exams for online classes.

A section of students has started a Twitter trend, among key concerns are related health of students. Many students are concerned that holding exams may lead to crowding during COVID-19. Every year, nearly 30 lakh students take CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. Threats of a possible third wave and no vaccine available for kids appearing for boards yet have further amplified concerns. Last year too such issues were raised and boards were eventually cancelled.

This year, CISCE giving options of both online and offline exams and many students demand that if CISCE can give the option to select students then why not CBSE. Students also claim that it would be fair to have online exams for online classes among others.

Whats wrong with #CBSE @cbseindia29 management, they say that online exam is not applicable because everyone does not have sufficient resources, then what about doing whole year online classes and not online exam ?????@vishalaryav @dpradhanbjp— Ayush Kumar (@MINEVLOGTEENS) October 12, 2021

This year, the board has reduced the time duration of exams as well as has said that it would follow all COVID-19 related protocols to hold exams.

