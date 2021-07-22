Ahead of CLAT 2021, NLU Releases Exam Preparation Tips, Guidelines for Aspirants

With only one day to go for the exam, the law aspirants need last-minute tips from experts and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued a video blog giving tips to CLAT 2021 aspirants as part of its Legal Awareness series. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Friday, July 23 in the written mode.

After much protest, it would be held as per schedule. According to the latest SC guidelines, vaccination is not mandatory for participants, however, if students have tested positive for Covid-19 they should not attempt the exam and should put themselves in self-isolation, said Consortium of NLU in its video address.

Students will have to under a temperature check before entering exam, however, those found with a high temperature above 99.14 will have to take the exam in a separate room.

Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor of NALSAR, Hyderabad suggested aspirants not to spend too much time on any questions. Earlier the exam had 200 questions, now it has been reduced to 150, which still means students have less than a minute to answer a question. Thus fast reading and attempting is necessary.

Mustafa suggested students to answer the questions about which they are certain. “Don’t take many chances as there is a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer," he said.

Commenting on the earlier controversy where students had debated about not allowing smartwatches in exams. “Every exam has invigilators warning students to have how much time is left. Hence, watches would be needed in the exams. Only analog watches are allowed," said Mustafa.

Carry the admit card and government-issued photo ID card like voter or Aadhar. A School-issued id card will not be accepted.

He asked students to be on time for the exam ideally at 1 pm. No one will be allowed entry after 2.15 pm. From 1.30 candidates will be allowed entry at the exam hall, as per rules. The exam starts at 2 pm. Prior to that, at 1.50 pm, the question paper and OMR sheets in a sealed envelope will be distributed to the students. The exam ends at 4 pm.

Students will be allowed to bring a transparent water bottle, sanitizer, face shield, and hand gloves. Mobile phones will not be allowed.

Students can take back their question booklet and a carbonised copy of the OMR sheet with them after the exam finishes to match the answers. This will bring in transparency.

Students appearing for the exams will be given 120 minutes to complete the exam. Students must leave the exam room before the invigilator has finished counting the number of OMR sheets. Any student found seeking clarification from anyone in the exam, will be disqualified.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here