Ahead of JEE Main 2022 Notification, Students Demand 4 Attempts, Relaxation in Board Marks

As the Ministry of Education is set to release the JEE Main 2022 notification, engineering aspirants have raised demands. Candidates demanded to have four sessions of the engineering entrance like last year. Further, they also want relaxation in board exam criteria. As per rules, students need to secure at least 75 per cent of board exam marks criteria. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the official notification in January at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As reported earlier by News18.com earlier, the ministry is in talks to hold the JEE Main 2022 in multiple attempts too. It is likely that the exam that could be held more than twice.

Further, JEE Main 2022 could also have other relaxations including changes in the exam pattern. Just like last year, students will have internal choices in the exam. This was offered due to the reduction in the board exam syllabus as a result of school closure. Since the syllabus has been reduced this year too, it is likely the engineering entrance exam will continue to offer choices in 2022.

Ahead of the JEE notification, students have taken to social media platforms to demand the scrapping of the 75 per cent board exam criteria for the exam and give them four chances just like 2021 as it would help them get a chance at admissions to the IITs and NITs. According to the students, they have faced the same problems as 2021 and hence demand the four attempts of JEE Main be followed in 2022 as well.

Sir please give students 4 chances in 2022 jee main just like 2021.. otherwise it will be unfair..it has helped a lot of students in 2021.. don’t make it unfair for the 2022 batch @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA— Star Trek (@StarTre59308778) December 6, 2021

#Scrap75percentforJee2022Sir Please Remove the 75% criteria for 2022 droppers as Exams are cancelled for 2021 candidates and below 75% marks are given to many students which will be problematic for the student to take admission in Nits and IITs@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia— Abhay_Sharma26 (@abhay_sharma262) December 15, 2021

@DG_NTA 75% criteria of 12thboard should also be removed in the 2022 jee main exam as students faced the same problems in 2021 as in 2020— Krishnadev Kumar (@Krishna64155952) December 11, 2021

@DG_NTAThere is confusion among the students, after term 1 students had realized that they have to study hard. but because of 75% criteria, they are in confusion. Please remove the 75% criteria as many students are not getting 75%. It will become a regret for them @dpradhanbjp — Harsh (@Harsh59389782) December 23, 2021

The JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs The registration process is likely to begin in January after the notification and eligibility criteria are released. Students must have cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, and math or will be appearing for the board exams 2022 to be able to sit for the exams.

