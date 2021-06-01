Ahead of Modi's Meeting on Class 12 Board Exams, Kejriwal Demands "Vaccination Before Examination"

Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s meeting to discuss the roadmap for the Class 12 board exams, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again reiterated their demand for “vaccination before examination". The Delhi chief minister demanded that all the students should be vaccinated before appearing for the board exams. In a tweet, he said that students and parents are worried about the current pandemic situation and hence, vaccination should be made available for the board students to ease off their concerns regarding the health of children.

Kejriwal has also asked the Centre to consider a non-exam route and assess class 12 students based on past performance. A similar policy was adopted last year. Last year to CBSE and CISCE had to cancel the class 12 board exams due to COVID-19 and for remaining subjects which could not be held, marks were given on the basis of a special criterion.

12वीं की परीक्षा को लेकर बच्चे और पेरंट्स काफ़ी चिंतित हैं। वे चाहते हैं कि बिना वैक्सिनेशन, 12वी की परीक्षा नहीं होनी चाहिएमेरी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि 12वीं की परीक्षा रद्द की जाए। पिछले performance के आधार पर उन्हें आँकलन किया जाए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to come up with a ‘good reason’ to not go with last year’s assessment formula and deviate from it, if at all. The decision taken by the government today will be shared with Supreme Court on June 3. The decision to cancel class 10 board eams also same after a meeting between Prime Minister and officials from Education Ministry, thus, it is likely that a decision is announced today.

As of now, the government has narrowed down on three options, either holding exams for limited subjects, holding exams in a new format with only MCQs and short answer type questions or calculating results based on past three years’ exams.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had also demanded that students should be vaccinated before the exams.

