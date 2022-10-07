Ahead of NEET Counselling: Best Raking AIIMS, as per NIRF

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon conduct the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, for qualified candidates seeking admission to government medical and dental colleges for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER.

While different state authorities will announce the NEET UG 2022 counselling dates for 85 per cent of state quota seats. Soon after the counselling starts, candidates will begin to select their colleges. In a bid to help students to help select their colleges, here is a list of top AIIMS in India.

As per the NIRF ranking for 2022, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has won the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s medical category five times in a row (NIRF 2022). The second and third places, respectively, have remained with PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

List of top AIIMS in India

AIIMS, NEW DELHI – NIRF Rank 1 AIIMS Jodhpur – NIRF Rank 16 AIIMS Bhubaneswar – NIRF 26 AIIMS Rishikesh – NIRF 48 AIIMS Raipur – NIRF 49

In the last few years, India has seen new AIIMS coming up. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, asserts that of the 16 new AIIMS that were promised under the Modi administration, nine are expected to be completely operational in 2022 and two will do so a year later, in 2023.

The Centre has targeted January 2025 as the completion date for AIIMS-Awantipora in Kashmir, and AIIMS-Madurai in Tamil Nadu is expected to be available for patient treatment in October 2026, according to information presented by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Friday.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday inaugurated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur constructed at cost of about Rs 1,470 crore in a bid to strengthen health services.

