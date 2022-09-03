Teachers’ Day is around the corner, but the state of teachers in the country is questionable. We keep coming across cases where teachers are being beaten up so the question arises are teachers really being respected in society in today’s times? To understand better, here is a list of incidents of brutality against teachers that took place in the recent past:

1. Jharkhand Students Tie Teacher, Clerk to Tree, Beat Them Up

Students of a school in Jharkhand angered over the results of Class 9 practical exam allegedly assaulted a teacher and two school staff. The incident was reported from Dumka district. The enraged students of Gopikandar Pahadiya Awasiya school tied a teacher Kumar Suman, Head Clerk Lipik Suniram Chore and Achinto Kumar Mallik to a mango tree, and beat them. It was learnt that 11 of 36 students had failed in the practical examination.

After the announcement of the results, the students assaulted the mathematics teacher and two staffers. Kumar Suman is said to have sustained injuries. Later, senior officials and police went to the school following which the situation was brought under control. The accused students have been expelled.

2. Female teacher stripped, thrashed in West Bengal for disciplining student

In a shocking incident, a mob thrashed and stripped a female teacher inside a school in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district. The mob was led by the parents of a female student. The teacher allegedly scolded the student for not studying.

The mob first gathered outside the headmaster’s office at the Trimohini Pratap Chandra High School. They then entered the teachers’ common room where the assault happened. A video of the assault also went viral on social media. Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident. Allegedly, the student’s hijab came off when the teacher pulled her ears.

3. Teacher assaulted by a student’s relatives in Delhi

The teacher allegedly slapped a class 8 student on grounds of “indiscipline”. After which the student’s grandmother, his uncle, and two of his friends entered the school where both parties had an argument after which they allegedly assaulted the teacher. Police arrested the three people.

After the teacher at Northeast Delhi government school was allegedly assaulted by a student’s relatives, the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed that schools further tighten restrictions on the entry of visitors.

4. Teacher beaten up by students for asking not to use mobile phone in class

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur was allegedly beaten up by some students after he told them to not use mobile phone inside the classroom. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The victim has been identified as Sayyad Wasiq Ali, a computer teacher at a government school in Gorakhpur city. A Class 9 student, along with two other students, covered Wasiq’s face using a black cloth and assaulted him after he told them to stop using mobile.

Based on a written complaint submitted by Wasiq, a case was registered against one named and two unidentified students. The named accused was detained. Later, he was sent to a juvenile home. He has been rusticated from the school. Meanwhile, a police officer said the accused have been booked for attempt to murder. The named accused was sent to a juvenile home while efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the other two accused.

