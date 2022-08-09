Ahmedabad University Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on US Heritage Wall of Fame

The extraordinary contributions to social psychology and management by Ramadhar Singh, currently a professor at the Amrut Mody School of Management – Ahmedabad University have been marked on the ‘Heritage Wall of Fame’ of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) in the United States. Professor Singh is the only social psychologist from India to be honoured with this.

This recognition comes close on the heels of the College of Health and Human Sciences, Purdue University, conferring him with the Distinguished Alumni Award in Psychological Sciences (March 25, 2022). Professor Singh has been a member of the society (1990) and then fellow (1992).

Duane T Wegener, distinguished professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, US, who had nominated Ramadhar Singh for the induction to the ‘Heritage Wall of Fame’, also wrote his biography for the site. The nomination was supported by nine social psychologists across China, India, Japan, Korea, India, Singapore, and the US.

The site states, “People go far beyond the information given to them in social judgments. They actively process multiple pieces of information and relate activated processes with each other (often serially) in producing an overt response. Theoretically, therefore, these core cognitive complexities underlie affect and behaviour in many settings, and a cross-cultural view of human experience helps to identify and unpack those complexities.”

Professor Singh has been a breakthrough researcher in the field of psychology and management. During the 1980s, the predominant American view was that humans were cognitive misers, that is, people resort to short-cuts in thoughts and behaviours. Through his research, however, Professor Singh showed how cognitively affluent and dynamic humans were.

To advance psychology as a science in Asia, Professor Singh played critical roles at the national level in India through the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in Asia through the Asian Association of Social Psychology. At the international level, he served as a consulting and/or associate editor of several journals and a member of the Mentor Award Committee of the Association for Psychological Science (APS), US.

While accepting the honour, Professor Singh said, “I am entirely satisfied with the international recognition I have received this year for my lifelong efforts toward excellence over five decades as an experimental social psychologist. However, undoubtedly, my biggest delight is that my mentor Donn Byrne was simultaneously honoured at the ‘Heritage Wall of Fame’ and that his name rightfully precedes mine. As his 21st doctoral student, I remain grateful to Donn Byrne for guiding me to the path my research and life took.”

