AHSEC 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria for Assam Board Class 12 HSSLC Exams

Assam HSSLC Result 2020: After the announcement, students can check their Assam Class 12 Board Result 2020 at the official board website at ahsec.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
AHSEC 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria for Assam Board Class 12 HSSLC Exams
AHSEC 12th Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Assam Class 12 result tomorrow (Thursday, June 25). Students need to score 30% of the total marks in subjects without a practical portion in order to pass the exam. For the subjects that have a separate theory and practical, students need to score minimum 30 marks in the theory paper (given the full marks is 100) and a minimum 40 in the practical component.

While the practical exams were conducted between January 18-30 earlier this year, the theoretical exams began from February 12. The exams were conducted till March 14 but the announcement of Assam HS Result 2020 was delayed due to the Covid-19 situation. Last year, the Assam Board HS Result 2020 was declared on May 25.

State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the AHSEC Class 12 board results would be released on June 25 at 9 am. After the announcement, students can check their Assam HS Result 2020 at the official board website at ahsec.nic.in.

Over 2 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary examination in 2020. This number comprises candidates from the vocational studies along with those from the science, commerce and humanities stream.

Here's how to check AHSEC HS 2020 results online

  • Step 1: Visit AHSEC official website

  • Step 2: Fill roll number or other details on the exam admit card when asked

  • Step 3: Click on 'submit' option

  • Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Candidates can download and securely store the soft copy of the result till their respective schools hand over the hard copy of the Class 12 mark sheet

Earlier, the Assam education council had decided to allow Class 11 students to be promoted to Class 12 without any final examination. The class 11 exam was scheduled to begin from March 25 this year but had to be called off due to the lockdown. Students of Class 1 to Class 9 had no problems as the final exams of these classes in the state are conducted in the month of December.

Loading