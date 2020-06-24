Take the pledge to vote

AHSEC HS Result 2020: Here's How to Download Assam Board Class 12 Admit Cards at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS Result 2020: A student’s admit card carries all the necessary information, including the name of the candidate, examination, Board, exam venue, timing, and instructions. One can check the AHSEC Assam Board 12th Results on the official website at ahsec.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
AHSEC HS Result 2020 | The higher secondary students in Assam would require their roll numbers in order to check the Assam HS Result 2020, which will be declared on June 25 (tomorrow). The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to announce the HS results at 9am on Thursday. One can check the AHSEC Assam Board 12th Results on the official website at ahsec.nic.in.

If you have lost or misplaced the admit card, follow these steps to download it.

Steps to download Assam Board Class 12 admit card

  • Step 1: Log on to the official website of AHSEC

  • Step 2: Move to the notification section on the examination council’s homepage

  • Step 3: Now, select the link that reads, “AHSEC Assam HS Online Admit Card 2020”

  • Step 4: Students will have to input all the details required for logging in

  • Step 5: Once the details are provided, the admit card will appear on screen. Download and save it

    • A student’s admit card carries all the necessary information, including the name of the candidate, examination, Board, exam venue, timing, and instructions.

    This year, as many as 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Assam Board HSSLC Examination, which were conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres across the state. Last year, the pass percentage in the AHSEC HS Result was 60.23.

    The Class 12 results in Assam are announced every year in the month of May. This time, it was delayed quite like results by examination boards across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has already declared the Class 10 results on June 6. There were around 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the SEBA HSLC exam and the pass percentage was

    64.80 percent.

