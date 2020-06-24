AHSEC HS Result 2020: Here's How to Download Assam Board Class 12 Admit Cards at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS Result 2020 | The higher secondary students in Assam would require their roll numbers in order to check the Assam HS Result 2020, which will be declared on June 25 (tomorrow). The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to announce the HS results at 9am on Thursday. One can check the AHSEC Assam Board 12th Results on the official website at ahsec.nic.in.

If you have lost or misplaced the admit card, follow these steps to download it.

Steps to download Assam Board Class 12 admit card