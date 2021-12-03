AI Course Helped Engineer Get 200% Hike, Now He is Pursuing MTech in Data Science

Leaving his job as an Assistant Manager with Axis Bank, Aditya Bhalla, a native of Gurugram has joined Capgemini wherein he received a 200 per cent hike in his salary. How? By upskilling. Bhalla pursued an online course in artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). From a CTC of Rs 6 lakhs, his annual income has now raised to Rs 18 lakh.

After getting a decent rank in AIEEE, he pursued BTech in ECE from MMU Ambala and a PGDM from Manipal Bangalore. Thereafter, he joined Axis Bank, however, Aditya was not satisfied with his job and decided to do a PG programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (PGP AIML) from Great Learning to upgrade his skills.

Also read| Son of Priest Unable to Clear JEE Main Gets High Paying Job at Boston Consulting Group

“Even being employed for seven years I was not making enough money for myself and hence the need to upskill to attain financial stability became imperative," explains Aditya. “In the current scenario, I could see a plethora of career opportunities in the field of Artificial Learning and Machine Learning and chose to pursue my career in this field to become a specialist in the same field. To achieve this goal, I knew I had to upskill and go back to school to stay ahead in the workforce," he adds.

He, however, continued his online classes along with his job. Along with working an eight hours shift, initially, he could give the online learning only two hours per day which he claims cleared his basics. When the programme became more intense and exhaustive, he gradually increased the pace to four hours.

Read | What Economy Slump? From BHU to Guwahati IITians Bag Packages in Crores on Day 1 of Placements

Aditya, however, didn’t stop at the PGP AIML programme. After joining Capgemini, he is presently pursuing an online MTech course in data science and engineering from BITS Pilani.

“The demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists in the country is increasing by the day due to the increasing adoption of automation. Owing to this demand, professionals like us can easily command salary packages between Rs 50 lacs to Rs 1 crore per annum, making it the most rewarding career option today," says Aditya.

Read| UPSC Civil Services AIR 176 Shreya Singhal Shares Books, Preparation Strategy to Crack IAS Exam

The online courses are just an aid and not the solution for achieving your dream job, says he. “It is not the teacher, it is the student who has to put in the effort," he adds.

The father of a baby boy, Aditya says he switched to Capgemini after spending almost five years in his last company. “I was not expecting anything above 30 per cent as it used to be standard industry practice. Much to my surprise, when I cracked my first interview they gave me an offer with a 100 per cent hike. I continued giving more interviews and finally settled with a company of my choice and a 200 per cent hike," says Aditya.

“One mantra that kept me going to achieve my goal and still continues to is that “Dreams don’t work unless you take action. The surest way to make your dreams come true is to live them.”," he concludes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.