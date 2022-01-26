AI, ML Courses for Retired Armed Officers to Take up Newage Tech Roles

Hero Vired will now be upskilling existing, retiring, and retired armed forces personnel to train them in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science on a larger scale. The edtech has partnered with Text & Clicks Academy and will also offer placements, it claims.

This collaboration will provide employment opportunities that will allow officials to transition into corporate jobs with ease, creating alternate avenues for employment upon retirement, says the edtech.

Hero Vired will guide learners through orientation sessions and masterclasses to help them get through the placement process. Along with MITx certification, Hero Vired will also offer internships and job placements at reputed corporates and start-ups thereby ensuring a seamless transition into this age of automation.

“Companies are increasingly looking for veterans in various domains. Our goal, with this collaboration, is to train and assist them in securing employment opportunities in newer technologies. This unique partnership between Text And Clicks Academy and Vired For Business will provide armed officials with access to highly technical programs in Data Science, AI and ML which go beyond traditional vocational skills. We also believe that the armed personnel entering the workforce will bring in their discipline, dedication and productivity to the sector, which are critical skills for the future of work," said Srikrishnan V, Vice-President & Head, Vired for Business, Hero Vired.

“In an era of ever-evolving industrial requirements, we believe that skills are an individual’s greatest asset; they serve us at will. Skilling is, therefore, at the heart of our vision and our ideologies. We are happy to partner with Hero Vired for Business in realising our common mission of putting retired armed forces personnel on the corporate radar. Transcending from the armed forces to corporate positions will be facilitated by empowering them with new-age skills of AI, ML and Data Science – the three technical skills which are transforming business functions and processes in addition to our existing courses,” said Narinder Madan, Head of Corporate Relations, Text and Clicks Academy.

