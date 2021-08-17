AI, ML, FinTech, Game Development: Online Courses by MIT Available for Indian Students

Now, Indian students can pursue courses offered by one of the world’s best institutes Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA while sitting from the comfort of their homes. Indian edtech platform Hero Vired has collaborated with MIT to offer online programmes for students and upskilling courses in emerging job profiles for working professionals. The duo is planning to offer specialized programs to Indian job seekers.

As part of the collaboration, PG certificate courses offered by the edtech are integrated with MITx MicroMasters® programs which will allow students to apply to Master’s programs at universities around the world after completion of their online course. Currently, the list of online certificate courses curated for Indian learners includes Postgraduate Certificate Program in data science, machine learning and AI, and another in finance and financial technologies, designed specifically to meet industry requirements.

Both are 11-month programs, designed for students and young professionals who aspire to build careers in data science or finance. The third program is a six-month short-term Certificate Program in Game Design, curated for gaming enthusiasts as well as those who are interested in building a career in the domain. Indian job market and also provide a pathway to master’s programs worldwide, the Indian edtech platfrom said in an official statement.

Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, “At Hero Vired we are reimagining education. We are delighted to work with the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology to offer multiple programs in emerging and future technologies. We are particularly excited about integrating the MITx MicroMasters® programs into our PG Certificate Programs, as HeroVired students who complete an MITx MicroMasters program will be able to apply to Master’s programs at universities around the world that offer an accelerated path to degree completion to admitted MicroMasters credential holders. We are confident that Hero Vired’s unique offerings and industry exposure will be able to produce individuals with hireable skills required for the jobs of the future.”

Dana Doyle, director of MITx, said, “We at MIT are driven by a shared purpose: to make a better world through education, research, and innovation. We are excited to see MITx courses and MITx MicroMasters Programs being integrated into larger, specialized programs like these PG Certificate Programs that Hero Vired is launching for professionals in India.”

